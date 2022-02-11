Trend Innovations Holding Inc. Has Announced the Application Release with the Top YouTube Feed

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2022 / Every user is unique. Preferences and desires can vary between different people widely. Trend Innovations Holding Inc. (OTC PINK:TREN) therefore is working on Thy News application so that everything that might appeal to a user can be found in one spot.

Thy News is an application with easy-to-use management features and the option to select topics of interest. A user gets to choose among a wide range of news sources to subscribe to and group them in one of five news feed designs. For example, if a user is interested in technology and sports, they can access this content without being distracted by other news. The time of publication, as well as the sources, are indicated with each release. Also, it is easy to share an article with anyone. Thanks to additional features, the application is partially available when the user cannot access the Internet.

Thy News team offers a selection of news by such categories as World, Politics, Business, Tech & Science, Sports, Health, Travel, Design, Food with a link to the top news sources. If a user does not like any of the sources included in the categories, they can exclude them from the selection. One of Thy News team's ideas is to give them a choice. Therefore, the application has all the necessary functionality so that a user can customize news feeds according to his preferences.

In May 2021, the board of Trend Innovations Holding Inc. announced the app development implementing YouTube news feed. Thy News team is pleased to present this functionality to users in its latest release, which is already available for download in Google Play and App Store.

The app's primary feature is providing a user with an up-to-date selection of videos on TOP YouTube. Moreover, the app syncs up to the users, which allows them to get the news they are likely to get interested in.

Besides, the team added an option to create feeds for YouTube channel videos. It takes them a couple of minutes to view updates for new videos without leaving the application. The user can compile a selection of channels by specific topic or popularity. It covers a broad range of topics such as travel, sports, media and entertainment, beauty and fashion, video games, etc.

Checking news feeds, a user can see YouTube updates at the same time. This improvement added uniqueness to the application functionality and highlighted it among news aggregators.

About Trend Innovations Holding Inc.

Trend Innovations Holding Inc. (OTC Markets: TREN) is an expert in the field of information technology based on artificial intelligence. Thy News application is one of the key projects of the company. Thy News is a worldwide application for processing news from multiple sources. It is created for users who value their time and desire to keep up with the latest world news. The app provides the user with the opportunity to create their news feeds, only from those sources that are of interest to him, as well as to make several such feeds by dividing them into topics.

