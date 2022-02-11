- (PLX AI) - Millicom Q4 revenue USD 1,347 million vs. estimate USD 1,687 million.
- • Q4 EBIT USD 212 million vs. estimate USD 269 million
- • Q4 net income USD 643 million vs. estimate USD 23 million
- • Millicom net income includes $670 million gain from revaluation of Guatemala business
- • Millicom net income would be loss of $27 million without this revaluation
- • Targeting organic OCF growth 10% per year over next 3 years on average
- • Expected mid-single-digit organic service revenue growth and annual capex of $1 billion
