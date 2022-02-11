According to Swiss consultancy Pexapark, around 11 GW of power purchase agreements were closed in Europe last year. For 2022, the analyst expects shorter deals and the presence of more new entrants.From pv magazine Spain Zurich-based renewable energy consultancy Pexapark expects that the recent hike in electricity prices will put a strain on power purchase agreements (PPAs) of 10 years or more and believes that, at the same time, the current market turmoil heralds the era of short-term PPAs. In the European PPA Market Outlook 2022 report, company experts stated that the price environment of the ...

