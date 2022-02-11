Germany's Sunfarming is testing the new project design in cooperation with research centers Jülich and the Fraunhofer ISE.From pv magazine Germany German start-up Sunfarming Group has developed two new agrivoltaic systems in cooperation with Germany's Forschungszentrum Jülich and the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE. One of the two arrays is an evolution of the company's Sunfarming Food & Energy system type, in which glass-glass modules are placed at a height of 2.5 meters and the mounting system is designed with a large post spacing to enable the use of big agricultural machines. ...

