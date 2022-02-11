STATEMENT: One Hundred Black Men of NYC on the Brian Flores-NFL Lawsuit

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2022 / The Founding Chapter of One Hundred Black Men applauds the courage of Brian Flores in challenging the hiring practices of the National Football League, its teams and owners. His act serves as a clarion call on behalf of all the talented Black and Brown men and women who have been overlooked for promotions and job opportunities in their respective professions. The NFL's shortcomings today are a microcosm of society as it speaks to what people of color-and in particular young Black men-face in pursuing their dreams. This "glass ceiling" is what thwarts them from realizing their full potential and achieving their deserved advancement.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de