STATEMENT: One Hundred Black Men of NYC on the Brian Flores-NFL Lawsuit

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2022 / The Founding Chapter of One Hundred Black Men applauds the courage of Brian Flores in challenging the hiring practices of the National Football League, its teams and owners. His act serves as a clarion call on behalf of all the talented Black and Brown men and women who have been overlooked for promotions and job opportunities in their respective professions. The NFL's shortcomings today are a microcosm of society as it speaks to what people of color-and in particular young Black men-face in pursuing their dreams. This "glass ceiling" is what thwarts them from realizing their full potential and achieving their deserved advancement.

From their primary school years through college and into their professional lives, our young men do not get a fair shot. And too often the few who do are made to feel they are being given a handout, despite doing the hard work and amassing the credentials to gain opportunities on their merits.

It has been almost 20 years since the NFL implemented the Rooney Rule to address racial inequities in hiring. As of today, only five of 32 head coaching positions are held by people of color-and only three by Black men. That's 9% in a sport in which 70% of the players are Black. And the outlook is no more encouraging in the corporate world, where only 1% of the Fortune 500 are led by Black CEOs. The NFL, and America, must do better.

Two years ago, The Founding Chapter of One Hundred Black Men launched an initiative in partnership with the NFL to award scholarships to Black male college students majoring in sports management and sports medicine. And while we look forward to continuing to work with the NFL and, more specifically, our local franchises, the New York Giants and New York Jets, to improve diversity within their respective organizations, we remain aware that the NFL's track record of turning these commitments into tangible improvements is a poor one. We stand behind Coach Flores and intend to hold the NFL's feet to the fire to ensure that the supposed commitment to diversity they have espoused to us are their genuine intentions.

Taking a stand, as Flores has risked his own career to do, pushes us all toward a more equitable America. This lawsuit now offers the NFL a moment to examine their ideals and the extent to which those actions align with those ideals.

Aldrin Enis, President

February 11, 2022

New York City

About One Hundred Black Men of New York City

One Hundred Black Men of New York City (OHBM) was founded in 1963 as a non-profit organization of like-minded leaders who met to advocate for improvement in conditions in their communities. Today, it leverages the collective talents, abilities and energy of its members and corporate partners for the intellectual development of youth and the economic empowerment of the Black community. based on the following precepts: respect for family, spirituality, justice, and integrity. To learn more about OHBM and its initiatives, visit www.ohbm.org.

CONTACT:

Mary Gendron Courtney Bennett

Mower One Hundred Black Men of New York City

212.980.9065 212.777.7070 (O)

mgendron@mower.com

646-641-0311 (M)

courtney.bennett@ohbm.org

SOURCE: One Hundred Black Men of NYC