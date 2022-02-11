Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: CHANGE OF ISSUER, TRADING CODE AND ISIN: TRANSFER OF ISSUER FROM ÅLANDSBANKEN TO BORGO

EXCHANGE NOTICE 11 FEBRUARY 2022 BONDS CHANGE OF ISSUER, TRADING CODE AND ISIN: TRANSFER OF ISSUER FROM ÅLANDSBANKEN TO BORGO The issuer of bond (SE0013360419) issued by Ålandsbanken Abp will be changed to Borgo Ab due to transfer of most of Ålansdsbanken Abp's Swedish mortgage portfolio to Borgo Ab. The change will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's Genium INET trading system as of February 14, 2022*. At the same time the trading code of the bond (SE0013360419) will be changed from ALBJVAIH26 to BORJVAIH26. Updated identifiers as of 14 February 2022: New issuer name: Borgo Ab New trading code: BORJVAIH26 New ISIN code: SE0017232358 *) Presuming that the transfer has been registered in Euroclear Sweden on 14.2.2022 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 ********************************************** Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1042609