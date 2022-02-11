Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 11.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Gewaltige Spekulation vor dem Wochenende: Prozentual dreistellig binnen weniger Tage?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
11.02.2022 | 16:17
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: CHANGE OF ISSUER, TRADING CODE AND ISIN: TRANSFER OF ISSUER FROM ÅLANDSBANKEN TO BORGO

EXCHANGE NOTICE 11 FEBRUARY 2022 BONDS

CHANGE OF ISSUER, TRADING CODE AND ISIN: TRANSFER OF ISSUER FROM ÅLANDSBANKEN
TO BORGO 



The issuer of bond (SE0013360419) issued by Ålandsbanken Abp will be changed to
Borgo Ab due to transfer of most of Ålansdsbanken Abp's Swedish mortgage
portfolio to Borgo Ab. The change will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's Genium
INET trading system as of February 14, 2022*. At the same time the trading code
of the bond (SE0013360419) will be changed from ALBJVAIH26 to BORJVAIH26. 

Updated identifiers as of 14 February 2022:

New issuer name: Borgo Ab
New trading code: BORJVAIH26
New ISIN code: SE0017232358

*) Presuming that the transfer has been registered in Euroclear Sweden on
14.2.2022 


Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260


**********************************************

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1042609
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.