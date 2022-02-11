Anzeige
11.02.2022
Auto-Graphics, Inc.: Agent Information Software (AIFS) Releases Third Quarter 2021 Financials

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2022 / Agent Information Software (AIFS), the parent company of Auto-Graphics, Inc. (A-G), has released third quarter 2021 financials.

2021 continues to "mirror" 2020 results through the third quarter, with sales and net income showing little change - 2021 sales of $3,891k and net income of $244k. Year-end cash flow models show a slight improvement over 2020. AIFS reported EPS of $0.05 on weighted average shares outstanding of 4,682,910.

Auto-Graphics continues its focus on investment and improvements in our products through additional development/programming enhancements. These efforts will result in superior products containing features and advancements for the library community.

Auto-Graphics has continued to evolve and address unique demands from libraries in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. By adapting smart workflows and implementing more automated functionality to its products, they have been able to assist libraries in maintaining daily administration and serving their communities with minimal interruption.

Auto-Graphics, Inc. has been an industry leader in library management and resource sharing software for over 50 years. All A-G products meet ISO and NISO standards and are available through a cloud-based delivery model (SaaS - "Software as a Service.") For more information, visit A-G on their website at www.auto-graphics.com, or on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Becky Bates
Auto-Graphics, Inc.
(909) 569-1514
rlb@auto-graphics.com

SOURCE: Auto-Graphics, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/688373/Agent-Information-Software-AIFS-Releases-Third-Quarter-2021-Financials

