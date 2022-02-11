Northern Lights Resources Corp.: Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2022 / Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights", "NLR" or the "Company")(CSE:NLR)(OTC:NLRCF) announces that it has issued 10,655,833 common shares of the Company to Mirabel Capital Ltd (the "Investor") under the terms of the convertible security agreement announced May 28, 2021 (the "Conversion Shares"). The Conversion Shares were issued upon the Investor converting US$150,000 of the original US$890,000 principal amount. Please see the NLR announcement of May 28, 2021 for details of the conversion terms.

Following the issue of the Conversion Shares, Northern Lights has 125,722,726 common shares on issue.

For further information on Northern Lights Resources please contact:

Jason Bahnsen, Chief Executive Officer

Email: Jason@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 604 608 6163

Albert Timcke, Executive Chairman and President

Email: rtimcke@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 604 608 6163

Shawn Balaghi, Investor Relations

Email: Shawn@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 604 773 0242

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company that is advancing two projects: The 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona; and the Medicine Springs silver-zinc-lead Project located in Elko County Nevada where Northern Lights is earning 100% in joint venture with Reyna Silver Corp.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE. This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.

SOURCE: Northern Lights Resources Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/688486/Corporate-Update