Montag, 14.02.2022
WKN: A2PM4W ISIN: US09260D1072 Ticker-Symbol: BBN1 
Tradegate
11.02.22
21:55 Uhr
109,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Firmen im Artikel
BLACKSTONE
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BLACKSTONE INC109,000,00 %
CROWN RESORTS LIMITED7,700-0,65 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.