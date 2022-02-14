55% of EV-owning Households in 2026 Globally Will Charge via a Home Wallbox

A new Juniper Research study has found that spend on EV charging at home will exceed $16 billion globally in 2026; up from $3.4 billion in 2021. This rapid growth in excess of 390% over the next 5 years is being driven by the lower cost and convenience of home charging for EVs, rather than using costly and frequently inconvenient public charging networks.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220213005001/en/

EV Charging infographic (Graphic: Business Wire)

Lack of access to home charging for urban residents is a major issue, but given EVs are currently high cost, the likelihood is that users will have access to off-street parking. The research recommended that home charging vendors and automotive manufacturers form partnerships to make home charging central to future EV transitions; given the fragmented availability and high costs of public charging networks.

For more insights, download the free whitepaper: How EV Charging Is Driving Electric Mobility Forward

For more information, visit the free infographic here.

Home Wallboxes Set for Strong Growth

The new research, EV Charging: Key Opportunities, Challenges Market Forecasts 2021-2026, found that by 2026, over 21 million households globally will charge using a home wallbox, from just 2 million in 2021. This reflects that, while public charging networks are growing rapidly in terms of access, home wallboxes will experience very strong growth over the next 5 years.

Research author Nick Maynard explained: "Home wallboxes are convenient and lower cost than alternatives, with the onus being on both car manufacturers and governments to support home charging roll-outs to secure the future of electric mobility."

Home Wallbox Hardware to Reach $5.5 Billion in 2026

The research found global hardware revenue from home charging wallboxes will reach $5.5 billion in 2026, from just $1.8 billion in 2021. The bundling of home wallboxes will incentivise users to take up specific charging points at the point of vehicle purchase. The report recommended that EV charger manufacturers focus on partnerships with car manufacturers to accelerate adoption, or they will be overtaken by better-partnered manufacturers.

Download whitepaper: https://www.juniperresearch.com/whitepapers/how-ev-charging-is-driving-electric-mobility

View infographic: https://www.juniperresearch.com/infographics/ev-charging-powering-through-to-2026

EV Charging market research: https://www.juniperresearch.com/researchstore/key-vertical-markets/ev-charging-market-research-report

Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector, providing consultancy, analyst reports and industry commentary.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220213005001/en/

Contacts:

Sam Smith, Press Relations

T: +44(0)1256 830002

E: sam.smith@juniperresearch.com