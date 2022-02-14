NeoGenomics, Inc.: NeoGenomics appoints Dr. Shashi Kulkarni, a World-Renowned Oncology Genomics Expert, and Innovator as Chief Scientific Officer

FT. MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO), a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic testing services and global oncology contract research services, has announced that Shashikant Kulkarni, M.S (Medicine)., Ph.D., MBA, FACMG will be joining the NeoGenomics executive team as Executive Vice President for Research & Development and Chief Scientific Officer on March 7th.
Dr. Kulkarni most recently served as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President of Innovation and Emerging Business at Baylor Genetics. He also served as a tenured professor and Vice Chairman for Research in the number one Genetics Department in the US, Department of Molecular and Human Genetics at Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas.* At Baylor, he led an extensive clinical and translational research team, delivering top-quality clinical genomics and multi-omics tools. Working in collaboration with many professional societies, he has been a pioneer in creating best practices guidelines in Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing for somatic cancer, constitutional genomics, bioinformatics, and whole-genome sequencing.