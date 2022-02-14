Huntsman Exploration Inc.: Huntsman Acquires Highly Prospective Ground in the PGE-Ni-Cu-Co-Au Rich Western Yilgarn and Windimurra Districts

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / Huntsman Exploration Inc. (TSXV:HMAN; OTC PINK:BBBMF) (the "Company" or "Huntsman") is pleased to announce that is has entered into an agreement with its wholly-owned Australian subsidiary, Bluebird Battery Metals Australia Pty Ltd. ("Bluebird"), and the major shareholders of PieCo Metals Pty Ltd ("Pieco"), whereby Bluebird has the exclusive option to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of PieCo from the shareholders of Pieco (collectively, the "Vendors"). If Bluebird exercises the option, it will result in Pieco becoming a subsidiary of Huntsman.
PieCo has a portfolio of projects (the "Projects") within the highly prospective Julimar province of Western Australia and proximal to Huntsman's Canegrass project. The Julimar province is a newly defined mineral district which is host to the recently announcement world class 10moz PGE-Ni-Cu-Co-Au (maiden resource) Gonneville discovery by Chalice Mining (ASX:CHN) in 2020.
Property Acquisition Highlights
- Huntsman to acquire 719km2 tenement package covering four discrete areas located within the rapidly emerging Julimar complex comprising the Goomalling, Dowerin, Grass Valley and Mookine projects, each located within 35 to 120km of Chalice Mining's (ASX: CHN) major PGE-Nickel-Copper discovery.
- The four Project areas are located 210km northeast of Perth, within the geological province which has been demonstrated to host mafic and ultramafic rocks that contain significant PGE-Ni-Cu-Au mineralisation, including the Gonneville intrusion on the Julimar Project (Figure 1).
- Recent processing of gravity data at the Gommalling located directly east of Caravel Minerals porphyry copper project have defined coincident gravity and magnetic anomalies with multiple intrusive dykes appearing to extend from a much larger intrusive body.
- Dowerin project is underlain by a 20km by 4km belt of mafic/ultramafic units that are providing a pronounced regional gravity response. The Dowerin project lies directly north and along strike to Anglo American's province scale land acquisition.
- The Windimurra Portfolio covers a land area of 185km2 proximal to Huntsman's Canegrass Project (Figure 2). The Canegrass Well Project contains a magnetic feature interpreted to be the paralleling sequence that is host to Ni-Cu-PGE sulphide mineralisation at Huntsman's Canegrass Project.
In relation to the Western Yilgarn Project acquisition, Hunstman CEO, Scott Patrizi, said: "Chalice's recent discovery of the PGE-Ni-Cu Gonneville project has highlighted the historically overlooked West Yilgarn province as being highly prospective for a new style of mineralisation. The Projects we are acquiring have demonstrated a number of key pathfinders which we believe demonstrate that we have a great chance to replicate the success of Chalice and other companies in the region. We will now look conclude land access agreements and commence the electromagnetic and soil geochemical surveys to generate targets for drill testing later in the year".