Huntsman Exploration Inc.: Huntsman Acquires Highly Prospective Ground in the PGE-Ni-Cu-Co-Au Rich Western Yilgarn and Windimurra Districts

Figure 1. Western Yilgarn Project Portfolio with regional magnetic signatures

Figure 2. Windimurra Project Portfolio with regional magnetic signatures

Project Acquisition Terms

The Company has paid a non-refundable option fee of AUD $30,000 to the Vendors for the option, which may be exercised until February 28, 2022. Subject to the completion of satisfactory due diligence by the Company, the Company will acquire, through Bluebird, all the issued and outstanding shares of Pieco from the Vendors in consideration for the issuance of the following common shares of the Company to Vendors (or their nominees) (collectively, the "Consideration Shares"):

13,000,000 common shares on closing of the acquisition;

13,000,000 common shares on or before six months after closing; and

13,000,000 common shares on or before the first anniversary of closing.

The agreement provides that the second or third share issuances will be deferred in the event that the issuance would result in any of the Vendors (or their nominees) becoming "insiders" pursuant to Canadian securities laws to such later time or times that the issuance will not result in the creation of an "insider".

The Vendors will retain a 1.5% net smelter returns royalty on the Projects. The transaction is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Tribble, P.Geo., a director of the Company and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101. The qualified person has not yet visited the Projects or the Canegrass Project and therefore has not yet verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions contained in the written disclosure.

About Huntsman Exploration Inc.

Huntsman is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the Canegrass Nickel Sulphide project in Western Australia under the Company's Huntsman Nickel division, and the exploration and development of the Company's gold projects under the Huntsman Gold division, specifically the Baxter Spring historical gold discovery in Nevada and the Flint property in Idaho.

