IT - INET Nordic and Baltic - New SPAC Lists for Nasdaq Baltic (08/22)

Following an interest from the market, Nasdaq Baltic (Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Tallinn) will be introducing specific admission requirements for Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPAC). Information about the changes in the Listing Rulebooks will be announced separately via Baltic market Exchange Notices after approval by regulators. Nasdaq Baltic are introducing new SPAC Lists in INET Nordic trading system and in Genium Consolidated Feed (GCF). Admissions of future SPAC instruments to trading will be communicated separately via Exchange Notices at Nasdaq Baltic website. There will be no changes to INET Nordic and Baltic and Genium Consolidated Feed (GCF) market segment set-up and MIC codes. SPAC instruments will be traded within the existing INET Nordic & Baltic market segments, and the same existing MIC codes for respective exchanges will be provided in trade execution messages when trading SPAC instruments. Details Future SPAC instruments will be available via following Turnover List and List Population. Members and ISVs using INET/GCF list structure are advised to add the new lists to their systems. INET and GCF identifiers that are used for SPAC Lists are presented below: Nasdaq Vilnius Nasdaq Riga Nasdaq Tallinn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- INET Turnover List Baltic SPAC List / BAST /124654 Name/ Code/ ID -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- INET List Population Vilnius SPAC List/ Riga SPAC List / Tallinn SPAC List Name/ ID 123707 123706 / 123705 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GCF List ID NTF 3804892 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GCF List Population ID 3900504 3900502 3900500 NTF -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Protocol specifications There are no technical changes to any INET trading or market data protocol specifications. Legal and Market Model Market Model document for INET Nordic & Baltic, containing description of list structure, will be updated to include SPAC Lists. New version will be effective by June 1, 2022 and will be published on Nasdaq Nordic website under European Rules and Regulations.Implementation schedule ·INET Test (NTF) and GCF TST4: available·GCF Production: by June 1, 2022. GCF Production IDs will be announced separately. Support For technical questions, please contact Nasdaq Cash Equity Operations: Tel: +46 8 405 6410 E-mail: operator@nasdaq.com Best regards, Nasdaq Nordic and Nasdaq Baltic Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn and Nasdaq Vilnius are respectively brand names for Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1042865