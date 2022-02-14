Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective: Massive Doppel-Neubewertung durch IPO und Lizenzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QA4K ISIN: US2641201064 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
14.02.22
16:41 Uhr
23,850 US-Dollar
+0,460
+1,97 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.02.2022 | 15:53
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Duck Creek Technologies: Celebrating Excellence and the Advancement of Innovation Across the Global Insurance Industry

Duck Creek Technologies Announces Nominations for its Standard of Excellence Customer Awards; Company Will Recognize Winners During Formation '22, March 6-8, 2022

Boston, MA, Feb. 14, 2022, being held in Orlando, Florida, March 6-8, 2022.

Duck Creek created the Standard of Excellence Customer Awards to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of Duck Creek's customers across the globe who have active technology deployments using one or more of the company's modern core solutions. The program recognizes customers who have achieved the highest level of excellence through their implementation of Duck Creek solutions and who have a vision to advance their business, while reimaging the future of insurance.

"The response to our Standard of Excellence Customer Awards and the number of submissions we've received from across our customer ecosystem has been truly overwhelming, in all the right ways," said Jeff Winter, Chief Marketing Officer at Duck Creek. "We're accelerating innovation across the insurance industry and the collaboration and partnerships we see day-in and day-out show a great level of engagement to address the industry's challenges in a meaningful way. We're excited to recognize the global work underway that demonstrates a new standard for our industry being made on Duck Creek."

The finalist nominations for Duck Creek's Standard of Excellence Customer Awards are:

  • AXIS
  • Concord Group Insurance
  • Crum & Forster Insurance
  • Cumberland Mutual Fire Insurance Company
  • Encova Insurance
  • Farmers Insurance - Foremost
  • Great American Insurance Company
  • The Hollard Insurance Company Australia
  • Northbridge Financial Corporation
  • Pacific Specialty Insurance Company
  • ProSight Specialty Insurance
  • RSA
  • UPC Insurance
  • West Bend Mutual
  • Westfield Insurance

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and general insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company's enterprise software-as-a-service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek's functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.


DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.