Cyren Ltd: Cyren Announces Closing of $12 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN), today announced the closing of its previously announced private placement through asecurities purchase agreement with certain institutional and other accredited investors to raise approximately $12 million through the issuance of 3,129,075 of its ordinary shares (or ordinary share equivalents) and warrants to purchase up to 3,129,075 ordinary shares, at a purchase price of $3.835 per share (or ordinary share equivalent) and associated warrant, in a private placement priced "at-the-market" under Nasdaq Rules. The warrants have a term of five and one-half years, are exercisable immediately and have an exercise price of $3.71 per ordinary share.
