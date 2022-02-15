Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2022) - The Essential Coin is proud to announce the first step toward a brand new cryptocurrency ecosystem.

What Is The Essential Coin (ESC)?

The Essential Coin is a utility ecosystem that is focused on continuous, sustainable and steady growth. The main objective of the project is to offer as much value and utility to the community members as possible. ESC's roadmap includes an advanced NFT Marketplace (named Epoch) where users can mint, trade, showcase, auction and stake their NFTs, a staking platform, farming tools and a swap platform, all of which will be centrally connected to the ESC token. The ESC project has also launched a set of unique physical coins which comes with a NFT. ESC aims to put its tokens to real life use to keep generating new revenue streams for the holders.





The Essential Coin

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8519/113743_essentialcoin1.jpg

The project was launched on Smart Chain in December 2021. The token contract address is 0x4c48cca6153Db911002F965D22fdeFcD95f33BE9.

The Essential Coin Team

The team behind The Essential Coin made it their mission on their very first day to publicly reveal themselves - and they made good on that promise. The team is doxxed and has been KYC'd with various organizations. The names and faces of the team are prominently featured on The Essential Coin website. In addition to that, the team regularly hosts AMA's on their Twitter Spaces and Telegram, where at times they have live video interactions with their holders on the latter platform.





Epoch

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8519/113743_essentialcoin2.jpg

The team is international, consisting of people with various expertise and proven track records. They have experienced developers, marketing and promotions managers, graphic designers and successful crypto traders.

The Essential Coin team has ambitions to make a coin with utility and real-world usefulness. Their roadmap has a consistent stream of goals to be accomplished in the months and years to come. ESC has delivered what has been said and described in the roadmap and promise to keep delivering.

About The Token Economics

The Essential Coin (ESC) launched with a total supply of 1 Quadrillion tokens and burnt 25% of total supply on launch, substantially cutting the total supply and raising the value of the ESC that remained. On top of that, an automatic buy-back-and-burn mechanism is integrated into the very code of The Essential Coin Smart Contract, meaning ESC becomes even more scarce with each buy and sell transaction. At the time of writing this article the burned percentage of ESC is 26.89 and the Circulating Supply stands at 73.11%.

The ESC contract includes reflections, meaning just by holding ESC tokens in your wallet you can earn more native tokens with every transaction. 5% of every transaction is offered as reflections to its holders.

What makes The Essential Coin unique?

The project has completed two audits by reputed firms, Certik and TechRate with no critical findings and passed those audits with flying colors. The ownership of the contract is renounced so no owner privileges are available to the team. The marketing wallet is a multi-sig Gnosis Safe which requires multiple approvals within the team to carry out any transaction. The liquidity (on PancakeSwap) is locked for two years. The team has taken great security measures to safeguard its investors. With many utilities planned, ESC's ultimate goal is to have their own BLOCKCHAIN and become one of the top ten altcoins.

The token is listed on PancakeSwap (DEX) and Lbank (CEX). The team also plans to list on many other centralized exchanges.

For more information contact info@theessentialcoin.com.

Useful Links

1. Website: https://theessentialcoin.org

2. PancakeSwap: https://pancakeswap.finance/swap?outputCurrency=0x4c48cca6153Db911002F965D22fdeFcD95f33BE9

3. Certik Audit: https://www.certik.com/projects/the-essential-coin

4. CoinmarketCap (Market Data): https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/the-essential-coin/

5. Twitter: https://twitter.com/essentialESC

6. Telegram: https://t.me/the_essential_coin

7. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/The-Essential-Coin-108521301658681

8. Discord: https://discord.gg/unrRSQQcXY

9. Tiktok: https://vm.tiktok.com/TTPd2UMrs6

10 Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/TheEssentialCoin





The Essential Coin

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8519/113743_essentialcoin3.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/113743