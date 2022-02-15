CSC, the world's leading provider of business, legal, tax, and digital brand services, has announced seven senior promotions in Europe, reflecting the continued success of its European Capital Markets business. Aline Sternberg, Catherine McGrath, Mary Murphy, Mélanie Florsch, and Siobhán Hallissey have been promoted to director, while Lara Nasato and Margaret Kennedy have become associate directors.

"All of these individuals have been instrumental in our European Capital Markets group's transformation from a green field startup in 2017 to a market leader in 2022," said Jonathan Hanly, European head of CSC's Global Financial Markets. "I congratulate all of those promoted and am certain of their continued success in the leadership of our business as we continue to drive our European growth."

"Promoting talented colleagues is central to our strategy of empowering our people to create a highly professional, collaborative, and supportive work environment," said J-P Nowacki, European commercial head of CSC Global Financial Markets. "This has resulted in exceptionally high levels of staff engagement over the last five years, which has in turn allowed us to focus on delivering industry leading standards of client care. These seven individuals are some of the strongest proponents of our corporate values, and so we are delighted to be in a position to recognise their achievements in shaping our corporate culture."

Each of the primary European Capital Markets locations are represented in the promotions:

Aline Sternberg, U.K. transaction management

Catherine McGrath, European business development

Lara Nasato, U.K. and Ireland compliance

Margaret Kennedy, Ireland transaction management

Mary Murphy, Ireland and U.K. client accounting

Mélanie Florsch, Luxembourg transaction management

Siobhán Hallissey, Ireland transaction management

CSC is a leading provider of specialized administration services to alternative asset managers across a range of fund strategies, capital markets participants in both public and private markets, and corporations requiring fiduciary and governance support. We are the unwavering partner for 90% of the Fortune 500, nearly 10,000 law firms, and more than 3,000 financial institutions. CSC's Global Financial Markets professionals are located in key financial centers across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. We are a global company capable of conducting transactions wherever our clients are?and we accomplish that by deploying experts in every business we serve. For more information about CSC's services, visit cscgfm.com.

