Scientists in Spain have fabricated a silver bismuth sulfide (AgBiS2) material with an absorption coefficient that is claimed to be 5-10 times greater than any other material currently used for PV technology. A cell built with these nanocrystals showed a power conversion efficiency of 9.17%, an open-circuit voltage of 0.495V, a short-circuit current of 26.75mA/cm2, and a fill factor of 63%.Silver bismuth sulfide (AgBiS2) nanocrystals (NCs) are an earth-abundant material that has been used in recent years as a promising PV material, often in combination with cadmium sulfide in the development of ...

