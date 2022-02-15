Former Barclay's and Amazon leaders bring additional bench strength to the team

Leading specialised payments platform, Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE), has today announced two leadership appointments to its Digital Wallets team as it continues to transform the business line under new Digital Wallets CEO, Chirag Patel. Rachel McShane is appointed as the division's Chief Financial Officer, and Megan Oxman takes on a newly created role as Senior Vice President of New Product Development.

With 15 years' experience across the professional and financial services industry, McShane is a commercially focused finance leader who brings a wealth of expertise to the position. She joins from Barclays, where she spent the last 10 years of her career, most recently as Head of Finance for the Corporate Bank and Commercial Finance Director for Transaction Banking. Her background working across a variety of financial products and industry sectors including four years at Barclaycard, and prior to Barclays, in Corporate Tax Advisory and Transaction Services at KPMG will deliver rich insight into the various market verticals Paysafe focuses on. McShane's position is effective immediately.

Meanwhile, Oxman, who joins Paysafe on March 1, brings a strong, international track record of driving growth and innovation for some of the world's biggest consumer brands. She spent the last eight years on Amazon's payments team, where she was responsible for launching and operating multiple new consumer payments products. Prior to Amazon she worked at the Bill Melinda Gates Foundation where she worked with organisations to improve accessibility and use of financial services across the globe. At Paysafe, she will lead new product development for the Digital Wallet's business, including various transformative initiatives such as the company's embedded finance solution which it recently launched with crypto exchange, Binance.

Chirag Patel, CEO Paysafe Digital Wallets, said:

"I'm delighted to welcome Rachel and Megan to our Digital Wallets team. Their track records speak for themselves and I believe they both have the talent, experience and commercial acumen to make a huge contribution to our Digital Wallets business as we double-down on enhancing our offering to customers and being the true payments pioneer in the digital wallets and embedded finance space."

Rachel McShane added:

"I'm excited to step into the Digital Wallets CFO role and work closely with both Chirag, as well as our Group CFO, Izzy Dawood, to help the team execute its strategic plan, accelerate its growth and deliver value for its customers and shareholders."

Megan Oxman added:

"Paysafe's Digital Wallet customers are digitally-savvy, financially sophisticated and demanding and I'm really excited to join a team that is laser-focussed on innovating to meet their needs. I can't wait to work with Chirag and team to deliver new products and services that our customers love!"

