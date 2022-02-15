On February 13th, Beijing time, the large jade sculpture group "Praise of Life" the British chapter was launched, which has sparked enthusiastic attention around the world.

Hongshan Culture's "Praise of Life" UK Chapter Released (Photo: Business Wire)

As a work sculpted by Zhai Peng, the founder of the great renaissance of Chinese culture and the mastermind of the Praise of Life, the Hongshan craftsmen have spent ten years working on it, accomplishing three "uniquenesses" and three "breakthroughs", and this time the Hongshan craftsmen This time the Hongshan craftsmen have used Chinese art forms to interpret the British food culture. The work covers a number of traditional British cuisines such as Haggis and Eton Mace, perfectly demonstrating the strength of the British Renaissance and the post-Renaissance period of the Sunset Empire.

Britain leapt to the top of the world at that time with the wave of Renaissance, which proves that the power of culture and art to promote the world is huge and immeasurable. As a unique work of art in the history of mankind, "The Praise of Life", with its Eastern culture and Western characteristics, will resonate with human beings all over the world, and will surely lead to the third cultural renaissance in the world, and once again bring about unprecedented changes in the world, promoting the civilization and progress of the entire human race, leaving an indelible mark of greatness.

