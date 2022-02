BARRIE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / In a few short years, Expogain has grown from an idea to one of the fastest-growing parts of Configura 's Leading Implementation Partner Network.

They remain Configura's only Canadian partner, with offices in Barrie and London, Ontario, Canada. But they are proud to announce that they have expanded with offices in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

"Expogain is proud to be a certified development partner. All of our developers are certified to develop on the platform in any way. So essentially customers come to us to develop CET extensions," said Samuel Halloran, President and Founder of Expogain .

"We pride ourselves on creating fully-customized solutions for all of our clients. We're seeing more of a demand for our expertise, which means we've been able to grow our team, and we're looking to scale even more in the coming year."

At the present time, most customers are coming to Expogain for one of three services:

1. Customized Extensions

Their primary service is expertly programming and customizing CET extensions from end-to-end using a concept called PGC (Parametric Graphical Configuration) programming, which is essentially the automation of the CET extensions.

2. Catalog Creator

Catalogue Creator allows businesses to use their product data across Configura's software solutions including CET , Stage , and Design Studio .

You have products to sell across multiple channels. Catalogue Creator makes it easy to use your data in any of our software solutions and deliver a seamless sales experience

3. Data Analytics

A first-of-its-kind analytics solution for CET . Expogain has created a full analytics dashboard that can tie into any extension, whether it was developed by Expogain or not. It can be integrated quickly and you can start gathering data in less than half an hour.

It gathers insights on a regular basis to build a complete picture of the initial decisions made by dealers well before the order is placed, and it's not available anywhere else in the marketplace by any other vendors.

"We're certified to hit the ground running if you want help with any CET extension. So, if you want to do anything with CET, you can come to us first and we will make it happen," said Halloran.

