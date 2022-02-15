FBC Holding, Inc. (FBCD) Announces Update on Las Vegas Fashion Event

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Today FBC Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK:FBCD) through its wholly owned subsidiary, Formrunner Apparel Inc. is pleased to announce a significant update regarding the Project Magic Mens Fashion Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Formrunner Apparel Inc. is proud to say the company has been making great progress thus far and establishing multiple connections in the industry that may lead to explosive revenue later on down the road. The company has been approached by many big retail distributors in the Prestige High-End Fashion & Sporting Goods sector along with Athletes. These companies are looking to acquire Formrunner merchandise and expand the brand into Los Angeles, New Jersey, & New York. In addition, there have been many that are interested in bringing the line to places outside of the United States as well. President & CEO Lisa Nelson states "This is one of the biggest Fashion Events in the United States, so people travel from all over the globe just to come to this event!" Lisa Nelson also states "After coming back for a 2nd time, more and more doors have opened up and the opportunity for revenue and growth is just immaculate." The number of retail sales in the fashion industry is expected to grow to three trillion U.S. dollars by 2030. This represents an estimated annual growth rate of 5.8%. In other news, Formrunner Apparel Inc. has launched a brand new E-Commerce Website for it's mall location Hyperviolent late last week so now people will be able to shop various brands such as A Bathing Ape, Chrome Hearts, Palm Angels and more at the touch of their fingertips!

About Formrunner Apparel Inc.

Formrunner Apparel Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of FBC Holding, Inc. Formrunner Apparel Inc. carries a variety of Top-Notch Streetwear & Accessories located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Formrunner can be viewed and purchased on the Company's website at www.formrunnerapparel.com

Formrunner Apparel Inc's main website at https:// www.formrunnerapparel.com

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/FormrunnerTM

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Formrunner

Instagram (Mall Location): https://www.instagram.com/Hyperviolentaz

Hyperviolent's Main Website https://www.hyperviolent.com

IR Contact: info@formrunnerapparel.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See FBC Holding, Inc filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking.

SOURCE: FBC Holding, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/688729/FBC-Holding-Inc-FBCD-Announces-Update-on-Las-Vegas-Fashion-Event