Dow Jones News
15.02.2022 | 13:46
Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value

DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value 15-Feb-2022 / 12:14 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc 
The Company announces: 
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 14/02/2022) of GBP200.75m 
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 14/02/2022) of GBP200.75m 
 
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 14/02/2022 was: 
                                       Number of shares in issue: 
Per Ordinary share - including unaudited current period    2,748.39p   7,304,369 
revenue* 
Per Ordinary share - excluding unaudited current period    2,728.66p 
revenue* 
Ordinary share price (mid-price)                2,520.00p 
Discount to NAV                        8.31% 
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2021 to 14/02/2022 
 
                     Name of company         % of portfolio 
1                    Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p       13.92 
2                    Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p  12.11 
3                    Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 12.03 
                     25p 
4                    Vp Plc Ordinary 5p         9.27 
5                    Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc    8.18 
                     Ordinary 26.9231p 
6                    Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p   7.89 
7                    Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p 7.57 
8                    Renold Plc Ordinary 5p       4.43 
9                    Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5  3.61 
10                    Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p    3.61 
11                    IMI Plc Ordinary 25p        3.57 
12                    Morgan Advanced Materials Plc    2.61 
                     Ordinary 25p 
13                    Eleco Plc Ordinary 1p        2.41 
14                    Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p   2.32 
15                    Bellway Plc Ordinary 12.5p     2.19 
16                    National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p 0.84 
17                    Castings Plc Ordinary 10p      0.77 
18                    Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p   0.75 
19                    GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p  0.62 
20                    Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p     0.44 
21                    Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative 0.38 
                     Preferred 
22                    LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p     0.27 
23                    Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p   0.18 
24                    Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 0.1p    0.03 
25                    Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001  0.00 
26                    Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p   0.00 
27                    Discretionary Unit Fund Managers  0.00 
                     Ltd

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0007392078 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     RIII 
LEI Code:   2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 
Sequence No.: 143177 
EQS News ID:  1280791 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1280791&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 15, 2022 07:14 ET (12:14 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.