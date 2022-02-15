Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. Announces Results: 53% increase in Quarterly Revenue

Financial Highlights:

Revenue rose to $923,829 from $602,787 in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021

Gross Profit increased from $115,746 to $261,770 in the same period

Selling Expenses decreased from $230,852 to $210,885

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCQB:LBUY) ("Leafbuyer" or "the Company") a leading cannabis technology and marketing platform, announced today that quarterly revenue rose 53% year over year in the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The increase reflects the GAAP revenue booked in the quarter versus the same quarter of the previous year.

Kurt Rossner, Chief Executive Officer of Leafbuyer, stated, "We are very pleased with the significant growth over the last twelve months. Our growth was nearly three times the industry average and a substantial acceleration from previous results. We continue to drive innovation with our product development and continue to broaden our national sales footprint."

About Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.

Leafbuyer Technologies is one of the most comprehensive marketing technology providers in the cannabis industry. Hundreds of cannabis businesses use the Leafbuyer texting and loyalty platform and the Custom App solution to engage with current and potential customers. Leafbuyer.com is a robust online resource for cannabis consumers, and the company's partnerships with other websites have created a national network of cannabis deals and information that reaches millions of consumers every month.

