Provost to focus on growing the workforce to meet increasing demand for the Siteimprove enterprise platform and its mission of empowerment through accessibility

Siteimprove, the leading enterprise platform that turns content into revenue, today announces the appointment of Britt Provost as Chief Human Resources Officer. Provost will be overseeing all human resources functions, with particular emphasis on hiring as the company continues its rapid growth amidst increased demand for inclusive, high performing content.

"I'm thrilled to have Britt join our executive team as we ramp up for another year of explosive growth," said Shane Paladin, CEO, Siteimprove. "Building and retaining an inclusive workforce that is created to meet the needs of our customers is critical, and Britt's unmatched creativity and vast industry expertise in developing people and culture teams will be an invaluable asset to Siteimprove as we continue to invest in hiring world-class talent. Britt is a proven trailblazer who imparts progressive career experiences and programs to create inclusive work environments."

Provost has more than two decades of strategic, operationally focused Talent and People experience leading high-performing HR teams in global and growth organizations. Provost most recently served as the Executive Vice President of People Culture at Accolade, where she led the organization of more than 60 people. Prior to joining Accolade, Provost held People Culture executive leadership roles at various technology companies with a consistent focus on high growth and enabling people leaders to thrive in global organizations. She's considered an expert on a wide array of topics, including enabling and growing great people managers, building organizational culture, developing high-performing and engaged teams, and career empowerment.

"I'm proud to be joining the Siteimprove team as the company continues its mission of empowering every person to experience, engage in and thrive in the digital world," said Provost. "I hold the belief that the culture of a company is directly tied to its success and will focus on building a connected workplace in which employees feel that they belong and work with a sense of purpose. In this new role, I hope to not only further a culture of inclusivity in which our employees can grow and thrive but serve as a model for other employers as well."

Siteimprove recently announced that it crossed the $100 million mark in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) as businesses find it's mission critical to deliver inclusive, high performing digital experiences. Siteimprove enables brands to build the most digitally inclusive environments, leading to a wider, more loyal customer base. A recent Forrester study shows a 275 percent ROI for organizations using Siteimprove with increased profitability from improved accessibility.

For more information about Siteimprove, visit www.siteimprove.com. To learn more about Siteimprove's recent announcements from CEO Shane Paladin, please visit the company's blog.

Accessibility is a journey. We worked to make this press release accessible and inclusive for all audiences. Please read Siteimprove's Accessibility Statement.

About Siteimprove

Siteimprove's enterprise platform transforms content into the foundation of winning customer experiences that drive revenue. Marketing teams using Siteimprove's data-driven approach consistently deliver content that meets strict digital accessibility requirements and is optimized for SEO, and marketing campaigns. Siteimprove works alongside DXPs, giving marketing and web teams end-to-end visibility throughout the content lifecycle. By automating time-consuming tasks, Siteimprove empowers marketers to deliver highly optimized content faster. Nearly 7,000 companies use Siteimprove to transform their content into revenue and the company has been named a Leader in the Forrester SEO Wave Report and is regularly recognized as a G2 leader across the board.

