Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of exchange notice (18/22): Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Idogen AB (72/22)

Correction refers to Last day of Trading for IDOGEN BTU, marked in bold below. With effect from January 27, 2022, the unit rights in Idogen AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including February 07, 2022. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: IDOGEN UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017232762 Order book ID: 245953 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from January 27, 2022, the paid subscription units in Idogen AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: IDOGEN BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017232770 Order book ID: 245954 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB