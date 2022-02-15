ClickStream Corporation: ClickStream HeyPal App Surpasses 1 Million Downloads in First Eight Months

Fast-Growing Social Language Learning Platform Rises to 230,000 Monthly Active Users
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK:CLIS), a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries, announced today that its social language learning app HeyPal - developed by subsidiary Nebula Software Corp. - has surpassed 1 million downloads since launching less than eight months ago.
