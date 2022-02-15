XS Financial Posts Record Year with over $108 Million in Total Capex Financing Commitments

420% increase in YoY Closed Lease Transactions and $34.3 Million in Closed Leases

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / XS Financial Inc. ("XS Financial", "XSF" or the "Company") (CSE:XSF)(OTCQB:XSHLF), a specialty finance company providing equipment financing solutions to cannabis companies in the United States, is pleased to announce the following updates as of the year ended December 31, 2021. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars.

Advancing its position as a leading CAPEX financing company to the legal U.S. cannabis industry, XS Financial is pleased to announce that for the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company completed $34.3 million in new lease transactions, a 420% YoY increase. In addition, XSF closed on new commitments of $106.3 million, a 549% YoY increase, which will significantly drive new lease transactions in 2022.

XSF also had a record year in 2021 for fundraising. In 2021, the Company raised a total of $76.3 million, with a significant remaining portion currently available for deployment into new leases in the coming year. As a result, the Company anticipates a significant increase in new customers, funded leases, and additional commitments for 2022.

Year End 2021 Portfolio Highlights