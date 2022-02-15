New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2022) - Plantable Health Inc. (NEO: PLBL) ("Plantable" or the "Company"), today announces that is has entered into an investor relations service agreement (the "IR Agreement") with Apollo Shareholder Relations ("Apollo"), a full-service investor communications agency with a specific focus on the modern investor.

"After seeing Apollo's unique and innovative investor relations offerings, we knew they were a perfect fit for Plantable," said CEO Dr. Nadja Pinnavaia. "We understand that the investing scene has changed greatly these days, which is why it was important for us to adapt quickly to these changes. We can trust we are in good hands with Apollo to get our Company's story out there and build relationships with our investors. We value all our investors, big or small, and believe that each and every one of them are critical to our growth."

Apollo will be providing a number of services to Plantable pursuant to the IR Agreement, which includes but is not limited to strategic communications, news flow planning and press release writing, and attending to investor inquiries through email, phone calls and chatrooms. Apollo's team is built by experts in capital markets advisory, branding, and infrastructure support. Co-Founder and CEO of Apollo, Kevan Matheson, is a current Capital Markets Partner at Plantable. The IR Agreement is in accordance with the policies of the Neo Exchange and applicable securities laws.

About Apollo Shareholder Relations

Apollo is a full-service investor communications agency with a specific focus on the modern investor. From traditional phone line management to Reddit and everywhere in between, Apollo prides itself on being digitally fluent and community-minded, with an understanding that the communications landscape has dramatically changed in the age of social media and online forums. With expertise in capital markets advisory, branding, and infrastructure support, Apollo is committed to telling your story in a way that resonates with the people you want to reach. To learn more, please visit https://apollorelations.com.

About Plantable® Health Inc.

Plantable is a clinically supported lifestyle change program that combines behavioral psychology, neuroscience and nutritional science to transform health and wellness. Plantable drives healthy weight loss and an improvement in performance, health and well-being by bringing together plant-based meals, personalized coaching support and lifestyle tools to empower people to change their dietary habits. To view the Company's products and become a customer, please visit plantable.com or click the link here: https://plantable.com/

