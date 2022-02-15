Claim.MD Achieves EHNAC Healthcare Network Accreditation

HNAP accreditation ensures adherence to health data processing standards and compliance with security infrastructure and integrity requirements

PECOS, NM / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Claim.MD, a leading electronic data interchange (EDI) clearinghouse helping to streamline the billing and collection process for providers, payers and software vendors, announced today it has achieved full accreditation with the Healthcare Network Accreditation Program (HNAP) for Electronic Health Networks (EHN) from the Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC). HNAP EHN accreditation is intended for companies or organizations whose electronic health networks perform claims clearinghouse or EDI gateway functions and ensures compliance with industry-established standards and HIPAA regulations.

Through EHNAC's comprehensive third-party review, Claim.MD was evaluated in areas of privacy measures, systems availability and security infrastructure. In addition, EHNAC reviewed the organization's process of managing and transferring protected health information and determined that the organization meets or exceeds all EHNAC criteria and industry standards. Through completion of the rigorous accreditation process, the organization demonstrates to its constituents, adherence to strict standards and participation in the comprehensive, objective evaluation of its business.

"With the threat of cyberattack constantly on the minds of every healthcare stakeholder, it is critical that any organization handling PHI adhere to the strict privacy and security standards set in place to protect that data," said Rob Stuart, founder and president, Claim.MD. "Having been EHNAC HNAP EHN accredited since August 2021, this latest accomplishment signals our continued dedication to ensuring the thousands of providers, payers and software vendors who turn to CLAIM.MD to streamline their revenue cycle needs can do so confidently as our products and services continue to exceed industry-established standards."

Claim.MD helps healthcare providers, software vendors and insurance carriers easily manage electronic medical transactions. Designed with the provider in mind, Claim.MD's medical providers enjoy increased cash flow by streamlining their electronic transactions. With Claim.MD, providers control their claims from filing to payment - reducing costly staff time to research and correct rejected claims. When claim follow-up with a payer is necessary, Claim.MD simplifies the process with a complete and readable claim history that can be printed for proof of timely filing.

"Regulatory concerns continue to be front and center on the minds of leadership in today's healthcare ecosystem. Therefore, this is an important achievement for a Claim.MD as it signifies that they have taken the necessary steps to ensure to its stakeholders and customers that the company is adhering to the latest standards in privacy, security and compliance," said Lee Barrett, executive director and CEO of EHNAC. "As a clearinghouse, attaining HNAP EHN accreditation provides a 'seal of approval' for Claim.MD, which has demonstrated a full commitment to ensuring the security and privacy of health data processing and transactions for their customers."

About Claim.MD

Founded in the early 1980s, Claim.MD is a leading EDI Clearinghouse which processes tens of millions of transactions every month. The company's extensive insurance network links providers to Medicare, Medicaid, Blue, and thousands of commercial insurance companies across the country. Designed with the provider in mind, Claim.MD's cost-effective and robust product and service offerings are designed to meet provider collection goals. The company's system of tools is designed to help providers send clean claims the first time, and offer visual tracking to easily see issues and collection trends as industry billing situations change. For more information, visit: https://www.claim.md/.

About EHNAC

The Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC) is a voluntary, self-governing standards development organization (SDO) established to develop standard criteria and accredit organizations that electronically exchange healthcare data. These entities include accountable care organizations, data registries, electronic health networks, EPCS vendors, e-prescribing solution providers, financial services firms, health information exchanges, health information service providers, management service organizations, medical billers, outsourced service providers, payers, practice management system vendors, third-party administrators and trusted networks. The Commission is an authorized HITRUST External Assessor, making it the only organization able to provide both EHNAC accreditation as well as to conduct HITRUST CSF assessment services.

EHNAC was founded in 1993 and is a tax-exempt 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization. Guided by peer evaluation, the EHNAC accreditation process promotes quality service, innovation, cooperation and open competition in healthcare. To learn more, visit www.ehnac.org, contact info@ehnac.org, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

###

Press contact information:

Tom Testa

Anderson Interactive

617-872-0184

tom@andersoni.com

SOURCE: Claim.MD

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/688616/ClaimMD-Achieves-EHNAC-Healthcare-Network-Accreditation