Basware (BAS1V), the global leader in networked source-to-pay solutions, e-invoicing and innovative financing services, is pleased to welcome Marcia Alonzo as its new US Country Manager and VP of Sales. Marcia succeeds Blair Tolbard, who will retire in 2022 after serving as US Country Manager since 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220215005408/en/

Basware Names Marcia Alonzo New US Country Manager (Photo: Business Wire)

Marcia brings more than two decades of sales management experience to Basware, most recently as Vice President of Global Sales at Claro Enterprise Solutions. Well versed in managing global territories across the Americas and in Europe, her prior roles included sales and sales management in the International Telecom spectrum with AT&T, where Marcia managed 9 Caribbean countries supporting 5 different market segments.

"We have an amazing team in North America with tremendous talent," stated Alwin Schauer, Basware CRO. "Marcia brings a deep understanding of and experience with enterprise organizations and is passionate about working with a dynamic team in a global friendly environment. She is exactly the type of leader we need to take us to the next level in our largest market."

"I am very excited to join Basware, a company perfectly positioned with industry leading software and a reputation for excellence," stated Marcia. "The North American market represents an amazing opportunity particularly during this global transition away from using paper for both environmental reasons and good business practices."

About Basware:

Basware is the only procure-to-pay and e-invoicing solution provider that empowers businesses with 100% spend visibility through 100% supplier connectivity and 100% data capture. Our cloud-based technology enables organizations to fully manage their spend, mitigate financial risk and reduce the cost of operations via automation. With the world's largest open business network and an open technology ecosystem, we are uniquely positioned to deliver the solution required for Visible Commerce, which provides customers with complete transparency into all the flows of money, goods, and services around the world. A global company, Basware has offices in 14 countries and is traded on the Helsinki exchange (BAS1V: HE).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220215005408/en/

Contacts:

Jeanne Bernish

Media@Basware.com