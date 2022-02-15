Copenhagen, Denmark--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2022) - Froggies metaverse is excited to announce they aim to bridge the gap between the meme coin phenomena and philanthropy.

By utilizing social dynamics of these meme coin communities, the new $FROGGIES token has been quickly developing into a program which leverages the power of collective decentralized finance.



The financial structure of the $FROGGIES token rewards its holders with a redistribution of taxes from token sales, allowing holders a source of passive income, while equally depositing funds from the sell tax into partnership and burn wallets. This creates funds which are donated to philanthropic partners, while securing a deflationary value attached to the limited token supply.



The FROGGIES Development Team has already established partnerships with two global, non-profit organizations within the first months of the token's initial fair launch.



The program's first partnership with Wooloo.org was announced in December 2021 and will provide an NFT launchpad for the organization, which provides online professional networking opportunities to over 50,000 active members within the creative cultural sector. The second partnership with SAVE THE FROGS! was announced in January 2022.



Founded in 2008 by Dr. Kerry Kriger, SAVE THE FROGS! has been at the forefront of worldwide amphibian conservation efforts, and will be the first partnership organization to receive rewards from the FROGGIEVERSE and has also began to receive direct donations from the program's sales tax.



The FROGGIEVERSE is being developed within the FROGGIES ecosystem as a blockchain powered community space, which will provide opportunities for individuals with educational material, play- to-earn gaming, and an NFT marketplace. The play-to-earn game will allow members to earn more $FROGGIES tokens while directly distributing additional $FROGGIES tokens to partnering organizations.



The team have almost completed the second phase of their roadmap within three months from its launch and have already provided benefits for their Community through Froggies Token and Community NFT airdrops. The Community NFTs will be used to access rewards within the FROGGIES ecosystem, creating a circular economic growth system of community and philanthropic collaboration.

Contact Information:

Jensen Ulrik

support@froggiestoken.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/113866