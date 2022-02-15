Winning Brands Corp.: Winning Brands Previews Metaverse Capability of Its New Tech Division

WNBD Growth Plan Reveals First Glimpse of New Tech Platform

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Winning Brands Corporation (OTC PINK:WNBD) www.WinningBrands.com - Company management is for the first time revealing the metaverse development capabilities, ambitions and progress of its new Tech Division, whose pending acquisition had been disclosed in earlier public reporting. WNBD's Current Information Tier status at OTC Markets and qualification for DWAC eligibility for WNBD stock was attained in 2021 as the foundation for a creative growth strategy. Winning Brands management is now starting to pull back the veil on its plans to build shareholder value through a bold repositioning of the company's objectives via its Tech Division.

Quarterly reports during 2021 predicted a pending acquisition by WNBD of certain valuable intellectual properties, including patent protection rights, trademarks and operating goodwill within the technology sector. This acquisition is scheduled for confirmation by an applicable court in April 2022 and is still covered by certain confidentiality undertakings. Before now, no indication could be given by Winning Brands regarding the sector in which the new Tech Division will operate. Management is now authorized to reveal for the first time one of the tech categories in which the new Tech Division will operate - the "metaverse". The following preview describes the degree to which Winning Brands' Tech Division is interconnected with metaverse business trends that are creating immense business opportunities for future-oriented companies globally. Winning Brands' Tech Division acquisition will confer upon Winning Brands the protection of several dozen U.S. issued patents. The patent awards embody know-how that is anchored in metaverse concepts and go beyond into real-world applications. This patent protection demonstrates that Winning Brands' Tech Division possesses development talent of the stature needed to create successful metaverse operations for enterprise customers. This gives Winning Brands unique leverage to become an active participant in the metaverse field, and to leave its mark on it..

Background

The concept of the metaverse has been under exploration since the 1990s in the form of experimentation with connected virtual worlds. The goal was to enable people from different locations around the globe to meet and interact with each other in a 3D virtual reality.

Since the emergence of sites such as Second Life, which found popularity in the mid 2000's, interest in 3D virtual reality worlds has accelerated. This has been driven in part by a new generation of head-mounted displays that are more affordable and feature-rich (including Microsoft HoloLens, Oculus, Sony, HTC, and Valve), as well as increasingly sophisticated desktop computer, laptop, game console display screens and mobile devices. The dramatic increase in commercial internet activity during the COVID era has further revealed a willingness by institutions and the public to embrace a new paradigm of where people are when carrying out communications, shopping, entertainment and social exchanges. This paradigm shift includes new forms of self-identity through avatars.

2020 saw a steepening curve and major ramp-up of interest by "big tech" players who have started betting on the imminent creation and use by consumers of a worldwide web evolving toward a new "3D Universe". Here all can meet, and social engagement and commerce takes place in a hybrid reality. Billions of dollars are now being poured into the creation of what big tech is calling the metaverse.

As examples, big tech has dived into creating and selling non-fungible token (NFT) digital collectibles, whose aggregate asset value has grown into multi-billion dollar territory. Big tech is also keen to apply eye-tracking and product placement in the metaverse for profit, and are acquiring developers in this field. Big tech have been seeking innovators whose business is to create relevant virtual products and capabilities. Major brands are announcing that they are determined to open stores in the metaverse. The price being paid by big tech for these developer acquisitions have also reached the billions of dollars.

A proven model for resulting huge business growth now exists. When the worldwide web emerged into everyday life in the 1990's, organizations flocked to the internet to create their own web pages and functionalities. Organizations needed tools and the support of experts to participate, creating the rise of iconic service providers whose rapid ascent was unprecedented in business history. Now, again, with the internet's anticipated evolution into a metaverse, organizations have no realistic choice other than keeping up with the emerging new norm. The original internet had become a baseline standard for activity across all walks of life. The metaverse is where this is headed, and it will become the new norm. Interestingly, metaverse expertise is not a simple extension of internet expertise. A substantial new realm of knowledge and opportunity is emerging that is rooted in metaverse specific knowledge.

Thus, metaverse experts will need to make it easy for users to enter 3D space and to navigate, learn about and interact with products and services there, whether those products and services are physical or virtual. The key difference in the new experience is that users will enter the metaverse not with a computer mouse, but rather with an embodiment of themselves; a 3D animated avatar that the user can control and use to interact with the virtual world. There will also be hybrid models wherein much like a zoom call, users will be able to bring aspects of their live video image to the metaverse and to interact in a manner that is neither purely conference call nor purely personal meeting. This is considered by experts to be the unstoppable direction of the underlying interactive technology that networks human activity and thus will become the new public expectation.

Some early real-time 3D virtual world graphic engines that will be used to build elements of the 3D virtual world infrastructure already exist. These include brands such as UnReal Engine, Unity3D engine, and Xi Rang (in China). What will be needed for widespread adoption are the tools that will make the creation of each company's own 3D space and 3D objects far more easily achieved by organizations. The creation of the tools needed to build, populate and make 3D spaces interactive is the first basis of metaverse activity by Winning Brands' pending Tech Division. Uniquely and fortunately for Winning Brands, the patent protection that arises from earlier work by its new Tech Division already form a basis for practical applications within the metaverse. Winning Brands therefore has a springboard of momentum from the Tech Division's earlier intellectual property development. Winning Brands will be able to draw upon the Tech Division's existing commercial customer base acquired from the Tech Division's pre-metaverse product and service iterations. Metaverse activity will be a natural extension of the Tech Division's work. Winning Brands' Tech Division is a logical "go-to" supplier to help the existing commercial customer base make their own transition.

These Initial commercial clients for Winning Brands' metatools are known early-adopting companies and institutions who need to build out their 3D space in the metaverse internet. The acquisition of the Tech Division allows Winning Brands to get out in front of the coming wave of interest in building these 3D spaces for the metaverse. Its Tech Division and 3rd party collaborators are already there. The launch advantage of the Tech Division's unique combination of technology history and technology vision includes a treasure trove of useful tools that can work like widgets and building blocks for easily building out a space that will allow 3D space owners to have users in the metaverse interact with them and their products, while also allowing their employees to interact with the users who enter their space. Each space will have unique products and services but the common tools they will need to make it operational are what Winning Brands' Tech Division metatool offerings will deliver. The Tech Division and its collaborators will also develop the service of building out these spaces when clients desire. A busy downtown street and the variety of types of establishments represented therein illustrates the variety of types of 3D spaces there will be.

The Tech Division's metatools launch will start by concentrating on developing the most needed tools that every space will need and the tools for the greatest amount of use. Financial tools that allow companies to sell things will be essential. Tools for retail store fronts will be highly sought after and used widely.

There are two types of things that can be purchased in the metaverse; products and services that exist only in the metaverse, and products and services that are used in the real world. All these products and services will be tracked by blockchain technology that will follow the purchasing and potential re-selling/trading of these items. In any case there will be a representation of these products and services in the metaverse, and each image will act like an NFT (Non Fungible Token). Users may be choosing to only buy an object (an NFT) that is used exclusively in the metaverse. As an example, someone may go into a metaverse brand name store to look at 3D interactive images of their favorite name brand object. They might only wish to buy the 3D image (NFT) of the item for their avatar to use, or they may desire to own the real thing, and have it delivered to their real world address. They may want both. There are many tools needed to make this type of a virtual 3D store, with 3D interactive virtual objects that can be examined and purchased as a block chain tracked NFT or real world product.

Winning Brands Tech Division and its 3rd party collaborators already have developed suitable building blocks of their first prototype, pre-launch. Following the completion of the Tech Division acquisition, resources will be applied in part to metatools completion and demonstration of prototype 3D Metaverse virtual retail store spaces to be navigated and interacted with by avatars, to buy virtual and real objects, and integrate the tools needed to create communication within the store, the 3D NFT objects, make the blockchain tracking sales and other tools required to operate the store, such as retail clerk avatars to interact with the customers avatars.

The metaverse tools studio that will be built, will enable content owners to identify, promote and accelerate the sale of NFT-able content as well as their tangible counterparts in the real world.

The metaverse tools studio will also enable fast creation of businesses and stores in the metaverse and offer an immersive 3D experience as an intriguingly advanced substitute for real shopping and entertainment content consumption. The company will focus on leveraging cross platform/technology solutions to effectively bridge heterogeneous metaverse infrastructures in order to unify the metaverse presence for potential customers.

In order to remain compatible with current standards, Winning Brands Tech Division plans to start with auto-scaling Cloud Infrastructure (AWS, GC, Azure, DigitalOcean, etc), Epic Games Unreal Engine for 3D experience, OpenXR/WebXR for cross platformness, NFT with Ethereum v2.0, Machine Learning: Computer Vision, Recommender System, low latency adaptive bitrate streaming, and hardware accelerated computing to deliver true 3D immersive shopping and viewing experience, and expand from there, remaining at the leading edge, which the team understands well. The company will use modern and fast programming languages such as C++20, GoLang, Python 3, Kotlin, as well as various web, ML and streaming frameworks to shorten the time to market.

Winning Brands CEO, Eric Lehner, comments: "The metaverse activity that our Tech Division will undertake is not "starting from scratch". This is vital for WNBD shareholders to know. The Tech Division acquisition that is underway provides a foundation of existing patent protection for a variety of applications of such technology for enterprises and a business customer base that has already shown satisfaction with the Tech Division's work over the years. We will not be a newcomer. We will start from "Day One" as an already trusted partner to meet the needs of some of the world's most discerning organizations. And all of this is only one dimension of what WNBD will be undertaking with the benefit of the completed Tech Division acquisition. It is a misconception to think that profound innovation only comes from the largest organizations. Instead, the largest organizations look with interest to emergent innovators and then either buy them or integrate them into a mutually beneficial business ecosystem. That's where Winning Brands' Tech Division acquisition is located. It is perfectly positioned for such symbiosis."

Winning Brands has discussed its business in its various public information platforms in order to ensure that shareholders understand the company's business model, its activities, its challenges and its opportunities.

ABOUT WINNING BRANDS CORPORATION: Winning Brands is the manufacturer of record of a variety of environmentally oriented consumer products. Winning Brands has indicated in its public communications that it seeks to enhance shareholder value by curating additional business ventures, with broader scope, in due course.

Safe Harbor: Statements contained in this news release, other than those identifying historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Safe Harbor provisions as contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.