Triad Pro Innovators, Inc.: Results Show Unit Able to Deliver Combined Fuel and Maintenance Cost Savings of 90%

TPII Announces Syncrude to Trial EEL Diesel Hybrid Genset Following Positive Independent Testing Results

Release summary:

Frontier Power Products concludes independent testing of EEL Diesel Hybrid Genset

Results show unit able to deliver combined fuel and maintenance cost savings of 90%

Syncrude to accept delivery of first test unit on March 1, 2022. TPII to attend

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK:TPII) is pleased to announce better-than-expected independent testing results for its EEL Diesel Hybrid Genset. The company will now conduct further demonstrations with the test ahead of delivery to Syncrude on March 1, 2022.

Better than Expected Test Results

Conducted by Frontier Power Products in Canada, independent testing of the company's EEL Diesel Hybrid Genset showed it could consistently sustain the test load for 16 hours from only one hour of diesel operation. The test load was representative of a typical load in many of the envisaged remote applications for the EEL Diesel Hybrid Genset.

Commenting on the test results, company CEO Murray Goldenberg stated, "We're extremely pleased with the outcomes of Frontier's testing. Our original estimates were that the unit would be capable of 12 hours of sustained operation from one hour of diesel operation. That it was able to achieve 16 hours came as a surprise to everyone, and has led us to increase our combined fuel and maintenance cost saving estimates up to 90% when compared to a standard diesel genset."

Syncrude to Accept Delivery of Test Unit

Following the test period, the company will now conduct further customer demonstrations using the test unit before delivering it to Syncrude.

Syncrude-Canada's largest producer of synthetic crude oil from oil sands-was amongst the earliest customers to attend EEL demonstrations. Representatives expressed a strong interest in the genset, particularly the unique ability of its eCell to operate at extreme temperatures well beyond the limits at which lithium-based battery technology degrades.

Syncrude will now accept delivery of the unit on March 1, 2022. TPII intends to attend delivery and observe the commencement of testing, which is expected to continue over a two-week period.

Syncrude's initial trial period will be limited to a single application. However, it has also expressed interest in taking delivery of further EEL genset units for testing in additional applications. TPII is currently working to provide Syncrude with units for a second application.

About Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK: TPII):

Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. has developed a proprietary device to be utilized in a variety of circumstances to store electricity. The newly developed Triad Pro power supply provides our storage system with tremendous operational flexibility. Using our propriety hardware and software solution, our eCell can be configured to store energy at a rate limited only by the network providing it, and then release that energy in a regulated way based upon the application, which allows for flexibility unknown in current chemical battery-based storage systems. Triad Pro creates and designs renewable energy solutions including Co-Generation and the patent pending eCells that can be used stand alone or modular as energy demands increase.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding TPII's plans, objectives, future opportunities for TPII's services and products, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding TPII's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond TPII's control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and include, without limitation, results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business with, key customers; difficulty with growth and integration of acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; anti-takeover measures in our charter documents; and, the uncertainties created by the ongoing outbreak of a respiratory illness caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus that was recently named by the World Health Organization as COVID-19. These and other important risk factors are described more fully in our reports and other documents filed with OTC Markets Group in satisfaction of the company's obligations as an alternative reporting company. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

info@triadpro.com

714.790.3662

SOURCE: Triad Pro Innovators, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/688894/Results-Show-Unit-Able-to-Deliver-Combined-Fuel-and-Maintenance-Cost-Savings-of-90