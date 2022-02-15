Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2022) - In November 2021, the Canadian Automobile Dealers Association (CADA) conducted its 32nd annual Dealer Satisfaction Index (DSI) survey. Each year, the DSI survey measures the satisfaction of the dealers with their respective brands across 17 broad areas. The survey continues to be an effective tool for dealers and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to analyze their respective operations, improve their business relationships and prosper together.

In 2021, the response rate reached its 2nd highest level ever with over 70% of dealers in Canada completing surveys. The survey is completely anonymous, and all answers are confidential.

"In a particularly challenging year for dealers and our industry as a whole, we are pleased to see such high interest in the Dealer Satisfaction Index survey," said Tim Reuss, President and CEO at CADA. "This clearly demonstrates the support from dealers and brands for this benchmark industry survey and allows us to see how dealers and manufacturers can continue to strengthen their work together throughout the pandemic and as we move into economic recovery and an improved supply situation in 2022."

To recognize strong performance by manufacturers, CADA presents special awards to the top performers in the DSI survey.

For brands with 100 or fewer dealers, the following awards were presented:

Highest Overall Satisfaction: Subaru (9 th consecutive year)

consecutive year) Most Effective Dealer Communications: Subaru (9 th consecutive year)

consecutive year) Most Improved Overall Satisfaction: BMW

For those brands with 101 or more dealers, the following awards were presented:

Highest Overall Satisfaction: Mazda (3 rd consecutive year)

consecutive year) Most Effective Dealer Communications: Mazda (3 rd consecutive year)

consecutive year) Most Improved Overall Satisfaction: Volkswagen

"We are also very pleased with the response to the new section of questions we introduced regarding future concerns of dealers," continued Reuss. "The results of this new section of the DSI highlight areas of concern to dealers that should form an integral part of strategic discussions between dealers and their manufacturers."

In particular, this future section provided the following notable results: 35% of respondents are concerned/very concerned with the manufacturers' future business models, 42% are concerned/very concerned about data usage/ownership and 53% are concerned/very concerned with the transition to EVs.

The DSI awards were presented to the OEMs and their respective dealer councils by Alex Baum (Chair, CADA Industry Relations Committee), Tim Reuss (President & CEO, CADA), Timothy Ryan (VP Industry Relations, CADA), and Bonnie Wasser (Manager Industry Relations, CADA) during virtual ceremonies and will be shared during the upcoming CADA Summit taking place on February 16th.

The Canadian Automobile Dealers Association (CADA) is the national association for franchised automobile dealerships that sell new cars and trucks. Our 3,200 dealers represent a key sector of Canada's economy. Through our dealers, we are represented in nearly every community and those dealers collectively employ nearly 160,000 people across the country.

