Dienstag, 15.02.2022
InnoCan Pharma: Vier heiße Eisen im Feuer! #Durchbruch2022
WKN: 866671 ISIN: CA0977512007 
15.02.22
20:26 Uhr
1,221 Euro
+0,035
+2,95 %
15.02.2022 | 21:41
Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier Announces Upcoming $400 Million Aggregate Paydown of its 2024 and 2025 Notes

Statement by Bart Demosky, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Bombardier:

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier today, Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B) announced the partial redemption of $200 million of its 7.500% Senior Notes due 2024 and $200 million of its 7.500% Senior Notes due 2025. Thanks to our stellar performance in 2021, we did this redemption by using cash from our balance sheet. This marks another important milestone in deleveraging Bombardier's balance sheet and reducing the cost of debt, which remain our main priorities as we continue to grow our business. Thanks to our strong 2021 results, we can now accelerate the repayment of our debts from the free cash generated in the past year.

All of us at Bombardier will continue to work hard to steer the company further on the course we charted in our five-year plan, and we look forward to providing an update on our progress during our Investor Day on February 24.

For Information

Mark Masluch
Senior Director, Communications
Bombardier
+514 855 7167



© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
