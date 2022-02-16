Xybion Digital Inc: Xybion Digital Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter Fiscal 2022

Sixth quarter in a row of revenue growth and positive Adjusted EBITDA; Cash Flow increases 38%
Q3 Highlights (all amounts in US$)
- SaaS revenue grew by 20% Q3 2022 versus Q3 2021
- Annual Recurring Revenue exceeded $9.3 million, up 11.7% year-over-year
- YTD total revenue grew by over 21.9%
- YTD SaaS Revenue grew by 54.6%
- Adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.1%; after adjustment for one-time expenses of reverse acquisition and private placement of $2.3 million expensed in Q3.
VANCOUVER, BC and PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Xybion Digital Inc. (TSXV:XYBN) ("Xybion" or the "Company"), a global, low-code SaaS company that enables digital transformation in highly regulated industries like Life Sciences, today reported Q3 F2022 financial results for its third quarter ended on December 31, 2021. Financial references are expressed in US dollars unless otherwise indicated. Please refer to the MD&A and Financial Statements posted onto SEDAR (www.sedar.com) for information relating to non-IFRS measures and risk factors.
"I am pleased to report another quarter of profitable growth of our operations" stated Pradip Banerjee, CEO of Xybion. "We are excited that our SaaS revenue has maintained the growth momentum that we have managed to achieve over the past two years."
Summary of Consolidated Results Q3 & YTD Fiscal Year 2022