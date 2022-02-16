- (PLX AI) - ROVI expansion of the collaboration that currently exists between ROVI and Moderna for the manufacture of mRNA medicines.
- • Long-term agreement includes a series of investments to acquire new equipment and adapt the present ROVI facilities and production lines in Spain
- • This new agreement, which has a term of ten years, includes a series of investments expected to allow the manufacturing capacity to increase across ROVI's facilities in Madrid
- • Details to be finalized in Q1
