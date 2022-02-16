The new product is mainly intended for use in commercial and industrial solar projects. It has a size of less than 2m² and features a short-circuit current below 15A.Chinese module manufacturer Longi has unveiled a new 54-cell solar module based on M10 wafers with a size of 182mm, for commercial and industrial rooftop systems. The Hi-MO 5m module has a rated power of 415W and a power conversion efficiency of 21.25%. "Hi-MO 5m 54-cell modules feature PERC gallium-doped, p-type half-cut cells with the highest resistance against light aging (lowest LID) for maximum energy yield and are backed with ...

