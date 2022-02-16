

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sunoco LP (SUN) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $100 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $83 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 94.1% to $4.95 billion from $2.55 billion last year.



Sunoco LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $100 Mln. vs. $83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.95 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.13 -Revenue (Q4): $4.95 Bln vs. $2.55 Bln last year.



