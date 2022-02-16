Nancy Lelicoff Joins as Executive Vice President of Regulatory, Quality Assurance and Clinical Affairs

Global molecular diagnostics innovator,Sense Biodetection (Sense), today announced the appointment of Nancy Lelicoff as Executive Vice President of Regulatory, Quality Assurance and Clinical Affairs. Ms. Lelicoff's extensive regulatory experience with medical devices will support the company's efforts in commercializing the Veros rapid, instrument-free platform, which has the potential to provide lab quality, point of care molecular results for healthcare professionals worldwide. As a global regulatory leader, she has worked for companies such as Johnson Johnson, Becton Dickinson, Boston Scientific and Agilent technologies, among others.

"We are delighted to have Ms. Lelicoff join our senior leadership team at a pivotal time as we seek Emergency Use Authorization and CE Mark for our Veros COVID-19 test and advance our platform toward commercialization," said Timothy I. Still, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Her deep regulatory knowledge and industry experience working with products used by both healthcare professionals as well as consumers makes her a tremendous asset to the company, and I'm excited to welcome her to the team."

"The potential impact Sense has to advance the current state of diagnostics coupled with the company's experienced leadership team and strong support from its board and investors is what attracted me to join the organization," said Ms. Lelicoff. "I look forward to applying my regulatory experience in this new and exciting opportunity and contributing to Sense's growth."

About Sense Biodetection

Sense Biodetection is a global molecular diagnostics company focused on empowering patients and transforming healthcare access and affordability by bringing lab-quality results through easy-to-use, rapid, disposable molecular tests without the constraints of an instrument. The company's Veros product platform will enable widespread testing to enhance patient access, improve patient health and lower systemic healthcare costs. Backed by respected investors, such as Koch Disruptive Technologies, Cambridge Innovation Capital, and Earlybird Health, Sense is growing rapidly as it prepares to launch Veros COVID-19 and build a portfolio of additional tests for other diseases.

For more information, visit https://sense-bio.com/ and follow the company on Twitter at @sensedx1 and on LinkedIn at @Sense Biodetection Ltd.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005066/en/

Contacts:

For Sense

Hannah Boxerman, Health+Commerce

hannah@healthandcommerce.com

(707) 326-0870