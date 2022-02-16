Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd.: GSilver Provides Results from Expansion and Infill Drilling at El Cubo

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. (the "Company" or "GSilver") (TSXV:GSVR)(OTCQX:GSVRF) is pleased to provide drilling results from its ongoing diamond drill program at its 100% owned El Cubo Mine located east of the city of Guanajuato, Mexico.
Highlights include:
- Drill results at El Cubo remain consistent with modeled ramp-up projections.
- A sub-parallel vein to Villalpando - the Asuncion Vein - has returned notable results.
- Drilling continues with two rigs operating at El Cubo and one operating at El Pinguico.
Conclusion of 2021 El Cubo Dill Program Maintains Consistency with Ramp-up Expectations:
Drilling at El Cubo has focused on the main Villalpando vein structure, specifically the 4-1500 stope area that forms a continuation of the Cebolletas and 2175 stope areas. Drill results represented below conclude GSilver's 2021 drill program at El Cubo and are in-line with the Company's ramp-up modeling. For 2022, Guanajuato Silver envisions an additional 8,000 metres of drilling at EL Cubo's primary NW striking veins of Villalpando and Dolores. In parallel, GSilver is also planning over 9,000 metres of drilling in 2022 to target the transverse veins (NE striking) of El Cubo's Santa Cecelia section; this area is underexplored and represents a primary zone for resource expansion. (See GSilver news release dated December 21, 2021 - GSilver Drills 17.4m of 327gpt AgEq).
Infill (Grade Control) & Expansion Drilling Continues at El Cubo
Both drill holes VPO21-07 and VPO-08 drilled into a secondary vein structure to Villalpando, called the Asuncion Vein; results here were among the best returned for this portion of the drill program. Notably, VPO21-07 returned 2.15 metres of 213 AgEq, demonstrating the potential of any of the 19 known vein structures at El Cubo to provide high grade results.
James Anderson, Chairman and CEO said: "All drill results remain consistent the with ramp-up expectations and position our mining operations at El Cubo to continue the current trajectory of delivering rising tonnage, grade, recoveries, and revenue from precious metals concentrate sales."
El Cubo Villalpando / 4-1500 Zone (note VPO21-01 to VPO21-04 were previously reported)
Drill Hole
From
To
Interval
Estimated True
Au
Ag
AgEq
VPO21-01
105.80
117.35
11.55
6.35
0.69
65
120
including
114.50
117.35
2.85
0.41
0.91
95
168
VPO21-02
no significant results
VPO21-03
72.9
73.25
0.35
0.18
0.75
100
159
VPO21-04
132.05
139.95
7.9
0.32
0.43
42
77
including
136.45
137.95
1.5
0.51
0.69
72
127
VPO21-05
278.05
281.75
3.7
0.83
0.16
66
79
including
280.70
281.75
1.05
0.23
0.18
83
97
VPO21-06
190.85
193.90
3.05
1.04
0.10
13
21
Asuncion Vein (VP021-07, VP021-08 and VP021-09)
VPO21-07
60.00
65.85
5.85
3.26
0.41
77
110
including
63.70
65.85
2.15
1.2
0.83
146
213
VPO21-08
49.35
59.35
10.00
7.02
0.41
60
92
including
51.75
53.05
1.30
0.78
0.91
94
167
including
56.10
57.35
1.25
0.75
0.49
115
155
VPO21-09
45.45
48.10
2.65
2.07
0.34
64
91
including
46.90
47.45
0.55
0.43
0.47
113
150
and
99.95
107.80
7.85
6.50
0.14
19
30
VPO21-10
no vein intersection
VPO21-11
64.65
66.15
1.50
0.98
0.10
11
19
and
116.30
120.50
4.20
2.51
0.43
53
88
including
116.30
117.60
1.30
0.85
0.69
90
146
Note: All silver equivalent (AgEq) values are calculated based on a long-term gold to silver price ratio of 80:1 as used by mineral industry advisors, Behre Dolbear and Company (USA), Inc., in the Company's NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment report dated May 6, 2021 (effective date: January 31, 2021); a copy of which is available for review on SEDAR.
Hernan Dorado, Director and COO said: "These are solid results; GSilver geologists are learning more and more about the El Cubo deposit mineralisation, and are gaining the confidence to try more exploratory efforts into untested areas - especially at Santa Cecilia on the northern end of our El Cubo concessions."
Figure 1: Long Section: Drill Results