Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today named Sean Clayton as executive vice president and general counsel effective Feb. 28. Sean will report directly to Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer and will join the Company's executive committee.

"Sean has been a trusted partner to Horizon for more than a decade in his role at Cooley and has a deep understanding of our current business and long-term strategy," said Walbert. "That knowledge of our business coupled with his significant expertise in the biotechnology industry will be integral to Horizon's continued domestic and international growth and expansion."

Clayton is currently a partner at Cooley LLP and leads the firm's San Diego corporate practice. Since joining Cooley in 2004, his practice has focused on the representation of public and private biotechnology companies in general corporate matters and securities laws, as well as a wide range of transactions, including public and private financings. Clayton led the Cooley team that represented Horizon in its initial public offering in 2011 and has advised Horizon's management team and board of directors on corporate and transactional matters since that time.

"I have been fortunate to play a role in Horizon's significant growth during the last ten years and I know that Horizon embraces the same culture that has made my time at Cooley so enjoyable," said Clayton. "The opportunity to work for a company like Horizon that I have worked closely with for most of my career is one that I couldn't pass up and I look forward to contributing to the company's continued success."

Sean received his juris doctor degree from Stanford University and his Bachelor of Arts in political science and economics from the University of California, San Diego.

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: We apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

