enVVeno Medical Corporation: enVVeno Medical Announces ISO 13485 Certification

- Achievement of Quality Management System certification represents an important step towards commercialization
IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) ("enVVeno" or the "Company"), a company setting new standards of care for the treatment of venous disease, today announced it has received ISO 13485:2016 certification for the Company's Quality Management System (QMS) and its manufacturing facility located in Irvine, California.
ENVVENO MEDICAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de