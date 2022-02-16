Leading Decision-Making Platform provider grows by 47% Annual Recurring Revenue in 2021

Board International, the number one Decision-Making Platform provider, today announced it has achieved 47 percent Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth in FY 2021.

Strong growth in 2021 came from an increase in ARR bookings with 208 new enterprises who selected Board solutions across North America, Europe and Asia, and a Net Revenue Retention (NRR) increase of 117 percent with existing customers.

The US was a strong contributor to growth in FY21, responsible for an increase of 102 percent in bookings, signaling Board's growing market share in this important region.

"We are delighted in the company's strong growth momentum which has expanded throughout FY21 with 47 percent ARR growth," said Marco Limena, CEO of Board International. "These latest annual results confirm enterprises are looking to enhance their ability to capture deeper insights from their financial performance and broader operations of their business, to make smarter and faster decisions, and drive business outcomes."

Overall, the year saw customer deployments in large enterprises who selected Board's solutions for the office of finance, supply chain, sales and operations, and strong wins and expansion in industry verticals including Retail. The strong customer adoption highlights the flexibility of the Board platform to deliver business outcomes and realize value with integrated business planning, accelerating the benefits of digital transformation at enterprises worldwide.

Board International's global talent pool continues to expand. Headcount at Board International increased by 20 percent over the previous year, with employee numbers set to increase further plan as the company delivers on plans to scale global operations further in 2022.

Board International is part of leading private equity investor Nordic Capital's portfolio of companies.

