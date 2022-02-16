The "Italy Construction Industry Databook Series Market Size Forecast by Value and Volume (area and units) across 40+ Market Segments in Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional and Infrastructure Construction, Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the the Q4 2021 Global Construction Survey, the construction industry in Italy is expected to grow by 11.4% to reach EUR 113,611 million in 2022.

Despite near-term challenges in certain construction sectors, medium to long term growth story in Italy remains intact. The construction industry in Italy is expected to grow steadily over the next four quarters. The growth momentum is expected to continue over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 6.7% during 2022-2026. The construction output in the country is expected to reach EUR 147,062.1 million by 2026.

Government-funded construction projects are expected to support the market recovery in Italy

In 2020, the Italian construction industry contracted significantly. However, with the government initiatives, and utilization of the EU recovery fund largely supported the market recovery in the last four quarters. The EU has allocated EUR 224 billion recovery fund to the country from the 2021-2026 period, out of which 48% is allocated for the construction projects. Moreover, funding from the Italian Government is also expected to help the sector over the next four to six quarters. For instance,

In November 2021, Midsummer, Swedish BIPV module manufacturer and CIGS turnkey equipment supplier, announced that the firm had started construction activities on the 50 MW factory in Italy. The firm announced that the factory was being built with the support of the Italian Government.

The Italian Government has provided EUR 38 million low-interest loans for the construction project. Overall, the firm is expected to invest EUR 66 million in the new manufacturing facility in Italy.

Increasing raw material prices is expected to impact the growth of the construction industry in Italy

The construction sector has been lately seen as one of the industries that could help the country to revive its economy. However, the surge in the prices of raw materials has hit the growth forecasts significantly. Construction companies are either losing their margins or taking steep losses for the ongoing construction projects signed pre-spike.

The rising prices of key raw materials, including iron, steel, and copper, are causing deep concerns for construction firms in the country. Moreover, the rise in prices is joined by two further issues, which are equally significant for the growth of the construction industry. These include the lack of manpower and the difficulty in price-adjusting contracts which are already under construction. Moreover, the price crisis is affecting both the public as well as the private sector firms.

In the public sector, where steel and iron prices are particularly important, the government has responded to the price rise by introducing a pricing review mechanism for public contracts with the goal of managing exceptional price increases in the first half of 2021.

The government is also planning to compensate the construction firms for any additional sum spent on raw materials during the first half of 2021, wherein the reimbursement will be made against a benchmark for the period. For instance, the price increase must be more than 8% for all the offers made in 2020 and 10% for offers made in the years before that.

Report Coverage

This report provides data and trend analyses on construction industry in Italy, with over 100 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 140+ charts and 110+ tables. It details market size forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 40 segments in residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and infrastructure construction sectors.

It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.

Scope

This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2016-2025 in Italy. KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

Italy Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 segmentation)

Price point income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development maintenance)

Italy Residential Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Green building by Housing type (multi family, single family)

Green building by Key cities (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 segmentation)

Green building by Price point income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Italy Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Office (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Hospitality (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Restaurant (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Entertainment

Sports facility

Construction stage (new construction, re-development maintenance)

Italy Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Office green building construction

Retail green building construction

Hospitality green building construction

Restaurant green building construction

Entertainment green building construction

Sports facility green building construction

Other commercial green building construction

Italy Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units)

Italy Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Public sector

Construction stage (new construction, re-development maintenance)

Italy Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Healthcare green building construction

Educational green building construction

Italy Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10- year market size forecast in value terms by:

Marine and inland water infrastructure

Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development maintenance)

Italy Green Infrastructure Construction: 10- year market size forecast in value terms

