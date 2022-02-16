TDC A/S: Presentation of DKT Holdings, TDC Holdings and TDC NET's Q4 2021 results

TDC Holding and TDC NET will conduct a conference call for investors and analysts on February 18, 2022 at 11.30 CET to present the Q4 2021 headline financials. Andreas Pfisterer, Chief Executive Officer in TDC NET and Henrik Hjortshøj-Nielsen, Head of Treasury and Investor Relations will comment on the results and answer questions during the conference call.

A separate conference call for Nuuday will be scheduled at a later stage for investors and analysts. 2021 annual reports for all entities will be available from April 28, 2022.

The investor and analyst conference will be available in Microsoft Teams at:

https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_MTg0YzJlYWItYWUwNi00ZTQ4LTkyNTYtYTM1ZjcxYTFkMTQx%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22e8dcf6e6-3acc-4af9-9cb2-77f688cb688b%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22e3bc77b8-3126-4e3f-b136-3297ef0a91d3%22%7d

Dial in to Microsoft Teams is: +45 32 72 51 67 - Code: 373 200 515#

The conference call will refer to a slide deck that will be available from February 18, 2022 at approx. 10.00 CET on the link:

https://tdcgroup.com/en/investor-relations

Please mute your microphone before and during the presentation.

For inquiries regarding the above please contact TDC Investor Relations on +45 2921 1749 or investorrelations@tdc.dk.

TDC tickers

Reuters TDC.CO.

Bloomberg TDC DC.

Attachment