Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Ruhe vor dem Börsensturm! „Tag X“ muss heftige Neubewertung auslösen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CYEY ISIN: DK0060228559 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
TDC A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TDC A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.02.2022 | 15:53
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TDC A/S: Presentation of DKT Holdings, TDC Holdings and TDC NET's Q4 2021 results

TDC Holding and TDC NET will conduct a conference call for investors and analysts on February 18, 2022 at 11.30 CET to present the Q4 2021 headline financials. Andreas Pfisterer, Chief Executive Officer in TDC NET and Henrik Hjortshøj-Nielsen, Head of Treasury and Investor Relations will comment on the results and answer questions during the conference call.

A separate conference call for Nuuday will be scheduled at a later stage for investors and analysts. 2021 annual reports for all entities will be available from April 28, 2022.

The investor and analyst conference will be available in Microsoft Teams at:

https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_MTg0YzJlYWItYWUwNi00ZTQ4LTkyNTYtYTM1ZjcxYTFkMTQx%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22e8dcf6e6-3acc-4af9-9cb2-77f688cb688b%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22e3bc77b8-3126-4e3f-b136-3297ef0a91d3%22%7d

Dial in to Microsoft Teams is: +45 32 72 51 67 - Code: 373 200 515#

The conference call will refer to a slide deck that will be available from February 18, 2022 at approx. 10.00 CET on the link:

https://tdcgroup.com/en/investor-relations

Please mute your microphone before and during the presentation.

For inquiries regarding the above please contact TDC Investor Relations on +45 2921 1749 or investorrelations@tdc.dk.

TDC tickers

Reuters TDC.CO.
Bloomberg TDC DC.

Attachment

  • Invitation to conference call february 18 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/313e264a-abce-4107-953d-14fd452e0270)

TDC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.