Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm and Exeest Partner To Launch Matchpoint Debut, a New Distribution Platform for Independent Content Creators

Debut will allow filmmakers from around the world to distribute to more than 80 streaming partners around the world including Cinedigm's owned and operated services

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming content and technology company, and Exeest, a global film and television marketplace company, announced the launch of Matchpoint Debut, a new distribution and sales platform for independent filmmakers and content creators. Debut provides filmmakers with a path to easily distribute their films across the entire streaming ecosystem while providing an opportunity to monetize their work. All filmmakers, from small independents to established distributors, will have the ability to directly participate in the booming OTT business by gaining distribution across more than 80 US and international-based streaming platforms that are increasingly becoming relegated to Hollywood's major studios and media conglomerates.

Cinedigm's content submission and evaluation process will be powered by Exeest's patent-pending content distribution technology while the entire asset ingestion, content preparation, content packaging and digital distribution will be fully automated by Cinedigm's Matchpoint Dispatch. This fully-integrated platform will provide a complete end-to-end solution that encompasses the entire 360-degree distribution process from content submission to content publishing to content reporting. Filmmakers around the world can submit their films for consideration to be distributed across Cinedigm's portfolio of AVOD & SVOD channels in addition to countless other third-party platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple iTunes, Google Play, and Xbox. Once approved, filmmakers will also automatically receive access to Exeest's cloud-native sales asset management system and will be evaluated for entry into their business-to-business streaming marketplace which facilitates worldwide distribution. The Matchpoint Debut portal can be accessed at http://www.matchpoint.tv/debut. Instead of using multiple services with little insight into engagement, Exeest has built a platform that enables content sellers to upload and manage their content in one place in the cloud accompanied by robust analytics. The interface mirrors the streaming experience and showcases the content with rich media, recommendations, watchlists and enhanced discovery algorithms.

"As the entertainment industry undergoes a transformation brought on by the adoption of streaming video as the primary format for home entertainment, we are passionate about ensuring that the voice of independent filmmakers remains strong," said Tony Huidor, Cinedigm's Chief Technology & Product Officer. "As it becomes increasingly difficult for independent filmmakers to reach large audiences in this rapidly changing media landscape, it is exciting to partner with an innovative partner like Exeest who shares our vision of the future where we can create a destination for independent filmmakers and establish a viable path for discovery by enabling them to bring their work into living rooms around the world."

"We are bringing the entertainment marketplace into the digital age with the latest technology that simplifies and streamlines the buying and selling of content in an environment that showcases the content as an interactive experience, from the viewing to the sales connections," said John Pollack, Chief Commercial Officer, Exeest.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/.

ABOUT EXEEST

Exeest is the leading global marketplace for premium TV, film and digital content. As the streaming wars go global and the demand for content increases internationally, Exeest is modernizing the way content is organized, shared, discovered and sold for buyers and sellers around the world. Learn more at Exeest.com.

