Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm and Exeest Partner To Launch Matchpoint Debut, a New Distribution Platform for Independent Content Creators

Debut will allow filmmakers from around the world to distribute to more than 80 streaming partners around the world including Cinedigm's owned and operated services
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming content and technology company, and Exeest, a global film and television marketplace company, announced the launch of Matchpoint Debut, a new distribution and sales platform for independent filmmakers and content creators. Debut provides filmmakers with a path to easily distribute their films across the entire streaming ecosystem while providing an opportunity to monetize their work. All filmmakers, from small independents to established distributors, will have the ability to directly participate in the booming OTT business by gaining distribution across more than 80 US and international-based streaming platforms that are increasingly becoming relegated to Hollywood's major studios and media conglomerates.