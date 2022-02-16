Becker Professional Education: Becker Offers New Diversity and Inclusion Certificate for Business Leaders

Continuing professional education program provides five foundational DE&I courses for employers and employees, in any industry, committed to driving real change

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Becker, a global leader in accounting exam prep and professional education, announced today its new Leading Change for a Diverse and Inclusive Workplace Certificate. Designed for business leaders in accounting and finance, the five-course, 8-credit continuing professional education (CPE) program provides a practical, real-world approach to embedding diversity, equity, belonging and inclusion (DEBI) into an organization. The program builds on Becker's foundational DEBI certificate, Cultivating a Diverse and Inclusive Workplace, introduced in 2021.

"Knowing the benefits of bringing true diversity, equity, belonging and inclusion into the workplace is only the start," explains Nikki Watson, senior manager of global accounts for Becker and a key leader of its DEBI initiatives. "Driving real, organization-wide change requires strategy and intentional effort at all levels. Leading Change for a Diverse and Inclusive Workplace brings DEBI core concepts into actual work settings."

Those who enroll in the courses will learn from thought leaders in diversity who have decades of accounting, finance and corporate human resources (HR) experience. While developed with an accounting and finance industry perspective, the courses are open and relevant to anyone, including organizations or firms of any size or sector.

Participants of the certificate program will earn CPE credits with each course and a Becker certificate upon completion of all five. The courses are designed to help leaders:

Inform a DEBI strategy with metrics and data-driven insights.

Learn practical coaching and mentoring strategies to recruit and retain diverse talent.

Get best practices for modeling and fostering a culture of allyship.

Learn specific strategies different levels of leadership can use to drive successful DEBI initiatives.

Integrate DEBI into every level of an employee's career journey.

"The percentage of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) representation decreases rapidly on the path from accounting undergraduate to the partner level," added Watson. "Completing this certificate is a firm step leaders can take to foster a more inclusive workplace and help close the diversity gap in the profession, while also having a positive impact on business outcomes."

The courses are available in a self-paced, on-demand format and viewable 24/7. The program is also offered in a live and live-virtual classroom setting for a more dynamic, interactive experience. Click here for more information and to register for this certificate program.

