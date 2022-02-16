The "Europe 4K Medical Imaging Market 2021-2031 by Product Type, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe's 4K medical imaging market was valued at $224.1 million in 2021 and will grow by 12.9% annually over 2021-2031 owing to the increasing demand for superior visualization quality in the medical sector, availability of technologically developed products with high-definition medical imaging, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, massive R&D investment, and the rising healthcare expenditure amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlighted with 30 tables and 39 figures, this 107-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe 4K medical imaging market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year.

(Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe 4K medical imaging market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, End User, and Country.

Based on Product Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Display Monitors

by Resolution

4K UHD (3840 x 2160 px)

4K DCI (4096 X 2160 px)

by Panel Size

30" and Below

30" to 60"

60" and Above

Camera Systems

Endoscopic Cameras

Camera Control Units

Microscopic Cameras

OR Cameras

Medical Recorders

Visualization Systems

Based on End User, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Hospitals

Clinics

Other End Users

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe (further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of the regional market by country and split of key national markets by Product Type and End User over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Selected Key Players

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Barco NV

Canon, Inc.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Conmed Corporation

EIZO Corporation

Ikegami Tsushinki Co. Ltd.

Innolux Corporation

Karl Storz SE Co. KG

Leica Microsystems AG (Danaher Corporation)

LG Electronics

Medtronic plc

NDS Surgical Imaging

Novanta, Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sharp NEC Display Solutions, Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Smith Nephew plc

Sony Corporation

Steris plc

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

